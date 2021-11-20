State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in McKesson by 742.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

McKesson stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $200.75. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.