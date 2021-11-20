State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 39,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

