State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Crane worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of CR stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.