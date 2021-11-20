State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.67 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Insulet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $301.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.88 and a 200-day moving average of $283.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -668.89 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.