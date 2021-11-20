State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.82 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $727.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $688.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

