State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $69.62 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

