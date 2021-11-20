State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,240,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 880,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,071,000 after buying an additional 66,937 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 93,937 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

