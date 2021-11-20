State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $69.66 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

