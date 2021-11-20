State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,147 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AAP opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $243.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

