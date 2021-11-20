State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,872 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

