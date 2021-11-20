State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 26,155 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.