State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,839 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.