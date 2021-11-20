State Street Corp Acquires 106,407 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.02% of Flushing Financial worth $19,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.96 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $735.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.