State Street Corp Acquires 18,466 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.86% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 96,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BATRK. Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

