State Street Corp Acquires 357,761 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.38% of A10 Networks worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 58.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 300.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $13,452,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,904,302 shares of company stock worth $30,223,585. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

