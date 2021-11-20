State Street Corp Acquires 59,019 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.00% of Meridian Bancorp worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth $22,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 518,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 238,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $25.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

