State Street Corp Acquires 6,475,007 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 9,560.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475,007 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.79% of Asensus Surgical worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 5,254,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 2,755,703 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 2,322,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

