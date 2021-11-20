State Street Corp Acquires 677,244 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 238.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,244 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.16% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $303,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

