State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.87% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,634,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,017.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.16 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $875.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCBS. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

