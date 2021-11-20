State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State Street Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.