State Street Corp Buys 1,050,644 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 2,519.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.14% of Porch Group worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $2,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $1,822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $532,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRCH stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,162. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

