State Street Corp Buys 27,824 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.58% of Glatfelter worth $22,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $772.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

