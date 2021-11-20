State Street Corp Buys 43,547 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.67% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $806.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

