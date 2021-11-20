State Street Corp Buys 48,471 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.44% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,383,874 shares in the company, valued at $79,337,496.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741 in the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

