State Street Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

