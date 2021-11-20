State Street Corp Grows Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.11% of World Acceptance worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,850. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $261.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average is $181.42. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

