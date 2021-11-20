State Street Corp Grows Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.35% of MGM Growth Properties worth $20,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $38.48 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

