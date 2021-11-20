State Street Corp Grows Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Franchise Group worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

