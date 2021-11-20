State Street Corp Grows Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.91% of PetIQ worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETQ. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.62 million, a P/E ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

