State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.76% of QCR worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $904.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

