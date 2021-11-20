State Street Corp Has $19.91 Million Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 83,489 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.38% of Costamare worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costamare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 26.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 36.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costamare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $12.18 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.