State Street Corp Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 689.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.45% of Paya worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paya alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Paya stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.