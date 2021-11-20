State Street Corp Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.60% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $654.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

