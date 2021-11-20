State Street Corp Has $20.85 Million Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SID. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 610,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 451,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 529.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 502,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 422,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

SID opened at $3.80 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

