State Street Corp Has $21.02 Million Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.13% of Cars.com worth $21,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

