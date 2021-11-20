State Street Corp Has $21.31 Million Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 274.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.69% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $21,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNK opened at $14.02 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $587.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

