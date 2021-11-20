State Street Corp Has $21.55 Million Stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,632 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of Eargo worth $21,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EAR opened at $6.27 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $246.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

