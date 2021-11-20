State Street Corp Has $21.65 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $431.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $326.06 and a twelve month high of $432.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.