State Street Corp Has $22.13 Million Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.93% of CalAmp worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.01 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

