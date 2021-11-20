State Street Corp Has $22.51 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.92% of Phibro Animal Health worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.