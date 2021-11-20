State Street Corp Has $22.67 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $22,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $12,773,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $7,297,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after buying an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 258,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 221,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

