State Street Corp Has $22.71 Million Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.93% of Univest Financial worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.35 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

