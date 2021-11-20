State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.95% of Denny’s worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $918.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

