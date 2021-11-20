State Street Corp Increases Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

State Street Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,165 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,881,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.62 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $875.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

