State Street Corp Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,864 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of PagSeguro Digital worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,529,000 after acquiring an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.0% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,992,000 after acquiring an additional 722,493 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% during the second quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,393,000 after acquiring an additional 639,545 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,272,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 50.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,422,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,682 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

