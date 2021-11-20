State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.42% of AxoGen worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 45.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 266.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

