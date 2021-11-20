State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.17% of Omeros worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

OMER opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $492.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

