State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $188.18. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

