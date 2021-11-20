State Street Corp Lowers Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

State Street Corp decreased its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.08% of IVERIC bio worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 259,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISEE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

