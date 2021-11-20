State Street Corp Purchases 22,265 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.02% of Huron Consulting Group worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

